Danica Patrick drops stunning dress, jacked arms fit for F1 finale at Abu Dhabi
Danica Patrick has made it to the last fit stop of 2024 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.
The 42-year-old former IndyCar Series driver and now Sky Sports race analyst has wowed all season from the track whether it was her perfect Texas salute cowgirl fit or her checkered flag miniskirt from Austin, or her beautiful look in Mexico City, or her red leather engine-starting fit from Las Vegas.
After a next-level flight to the United Arab Emirates, Patrick dressed up in elegance for qualifying, and then dropped a stunner for her finale in a jigsaw puzzle-like dress with one leg covered. She also wowed with her incredibly jacked arms showing.
RELATED: Angel Reese iced out in elegant fit, gold Chanel bag at F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Now, that’s a way to close out the season. Patrick looks stunning with the blue and white combo.
She also gave an update on her burn that she suffered a week ago after spilling hot Starbucks coffee all over her leg. She’s been sharing gruesome pictures on her Instagram since, but here’s the latest.
Patrick appears to be almost fully recovered.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
Patrick definitely closed 2024 off right. We can’t wait to see what see has in store for 2025 F1.
