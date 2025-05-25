The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Danica Patrick looks like checkered flag for Indianapolis 500 on-air fit

The former IndyCar Series driver returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Fox Sports in a can’t-miss look.

Matt Ryan

IndyCar Series television analyst Danica Patrick for NBC Sports prior to the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
IndyCar Series television analyst Danica Patrick for NBC Sports prior to the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Danica Patrick is back at the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This time she’s with Fox Sports as an analyst bringing the fire fit to the track while looking like she’s part of the race.

The 43-year-old Patrick officially retried from racing in 2018 when she herself raced the Indy 500. She also did the Daytona 500 in the same season. She also was the first woman to win an IndyCar race with a victory in Indy 300 Japan in 2008.

The former IndyCar Series driver is now a race expert who usually is covering Formula 1, which also is racing today in Monaco, for Sky Sports. She’s a special guest for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but not all racing fans are happy about it.

Danica's Saturday look at the track.

One thing they’ll be talking about on Sunday is her fit, as is usually a big topic of conversation around Patrick at F1 like her controversial fit in Miami, and her icy pants on a chilly night in Las Vegas, and her colorful Dia de Muertos look in Mexico City.

Danica during the F1 season.

For the big race, Patrick went with the checkered flag colors of black and white while sitting trackside that she dropped on Instagram.

Danica Patrick/Instagram
Danica Patrick/Instagram

She did rock some colorful nails to go along with it.

Danica Patrick

Danica sat with play-by-play announcer Will Buxton and sportscaster Chris Myers.

Danica and Will Buxton
Danica and Chris Myers

It’s the perfect fit color scheme for the big race.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

