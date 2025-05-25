Danica Patrick looks like checkered flag for Indianapolis 500 on-air fit
Danica Patrick is back at the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This time she’s with Fox Sports as an analyst bringing the fire fit to the track while looking like she’s part of the race.
The 43-year-old Patrick officially retried from racing in 2018 when she herself raced the Indy 500. She also did the Daytona 500 in the same season. She also was the first woman to win an IndyCar race with a victory in Indy 300 Japan in 2008.
The former IndyCar Series driver is now a race expert who usually is covering Formula 1, which also is racing today in Monaco, for Sky Sports. She’s a special guest for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but not all racing fans are happy about it.
One thing they’ll be talking about on Sunday is her fit, as is usually a big topic of conversation around Patrick at F1 like her controversial fit in Miami, and her icy pants on a chilly night in Las Vegas, and her colorful Dia de Muertos look in Mexico City.
For the big race, Patrick went with the checkered flag colors of black and white while sitting trackside that she dropped on Instagram.
She did rock some colorful nails to go along with it.
Danica sat with play-by-play announcer Will Buxton and sportscaster Chris Myers.
It’s the perfect fit color scheme for the big race.
