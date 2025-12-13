Diego Pavia’s headphones look at Heisman Trophy event causes disrespect debate
Quarterback Diego Pavia hopes to hear his name called Saturday night as the Heisman Trophy winner in what would be the Vanderbilt Commodores first-ever winner. In fact, he’s the school’s first finalist ever. While in New York, his casual look caught some people off guard, however.
Pavia has thrown for 3192 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while rushing for 826 yards and nine TDs.
The 23-year-old showed up to NYC with fellow finalists in Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love, quarterback Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers, and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin where they posed together in the Big Apple.
Then it was off to a meet and greet where this video of Pavia having his headphones wrapped around his ear has gone viral.
It’s being debated if this was too casual and disrespectful that he’d even have headphones on during the moment.
Listen: He’s in his own zone, and that’s all good. He’s just a college kid who hasn’t been in this position before. Someone just needs to get him some wireless earbuds, though, so he can easily take them out and have them out of sight for moments like that.
No doubt, Pavia will be wearing his Saturday best without the headphones from Lincoln Center when the actual ceremony begins.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.