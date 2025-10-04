Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia shares how mom is so special before Alabama showdown
Diego Pavia is one of those stories of the true American dream.
The Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback had no D-I offers and came out of obscurity to become a national darling, leading his shockingly undefeated No. 16 ranked team into Tuscaloosa for a showdown with the SEC blue blood, and No. 10 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who they stunned last year at home.
Heck, who would have ever thought "College GameDay" would ever have a Vandy game, let alone a Kirk Herbstreit feature with the 24-year-old New Mexico native.
In that feature, the charming Pavia, who has an infectious personality that makes him extremely likeable, even for SEC opponents and fans, Diego talks about his mom Antoinette Padilla, who went viral for a supposed date bet with comedian Theo Von.
"I didn't grow up with a whole lot," Pavia admitted. "My mom's a single mom and she's a backbone to our family. When I didn't have a whole lot, it was like, 'What's my way out?'"
His way out turned out to be football, and when his mother was caught on-air in the stands, she went viral when Von, today's "College GameDay" guest picker, said he was owed a date after their upset win against South Carolina earlier in the season.
Pavia, who isn't afraid to talk a little smack on social media, retorted that was only the deal if Von got the SEC Newcomer of the Year a date with pop star Tate McRae.
As of this posting, it's unclear where Von and Pavia stand on their date bet, but something tells us it will be a continued conversation throughout the date leading up to the Bama game.
And if they win in Tuscaloosa, mom and Diego will be celebrating the most unlikeliest upset win so far in the college football season, and making them a stunning frontrunner for the College Football Playoff.
Even Tate McRae would have to notice him now.
