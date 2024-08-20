Rickea Jackson shines in miniskirt and red hot boots (PHOTOS)
Rickea Jackson is already making waves during her rookie season in the WNBA.
Jackson, who was drafted with the No. 4 overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks, made history earlier this summer after signing a sneaker deal with Sketchers, making her the first WNBA athlete in the brand's history.
And off the court, style continues to catch everyone's attention.
Ahead of the Sparks' Tuesday night showdown with the Connecticut Sun at a sold-out TD Garden, Jackson stole the show with her red hot pregame fit in the arena's tunnel.
As they say, she understood the assignment.
Jackson was a star for the Tennessee Volunteers, earning two First-Team All-SEC nods to end her career. Averaging over 20 points per game in her final year, Jackson was viewed as one of the most prolific scorers in the draft class.
She was widely considered one of the best natural scorer's in the 2024 class.
Jackson is averaging 11.7 points on 46 percent shooting and 3.8 rebounds per game.
She has scored in double digits in nine of her last 10 games, a span in which she has averaged 14.8 points on 46.1 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1
