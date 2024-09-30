The Athlete Lifestyle logo

DiJonai Carrington's a casual killer in skintight WNBA Playoff fit

Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington pulled up to the Target Center in Minneapolis in a casual skintight fit for the WNBA Playoff meeting vs. the Minnesota Lynx.

Josh Sanchez

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington poses after the game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington poses after the game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The WNBA's Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington helped lead the Connecticut Sun past Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the opening round of the postseason. Now, DiJonai and the Sun face a step up in competition when they take on Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals.

On Sunday, September 29, the WNBA Playoffs semifinals got underway at the Target Center and Nai showed up for business.

Throughout the season, DiJonai has pulled off some of the most stellar fits in the W, and Game 1 was no different as she kept it casual but still brought a killer look.

DiJonai roccked a two-piece, skintight yoga set and completed the look with a Louis V bag.

You love to see it.

Casual, confident, and coming to handle business.

DiJonai Carrington, WNBA, Connecticut Sun
DiJonai Carrington/Instagram
DiJonai Carrington, WNBA, Connecticut Sun
DiJonai Carrington/Instagram

Carrington has put together an incredible season for the Sun and has established herself as one of the best perimeter-defending guards in the league. She averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season.

The Sun and Lynx will be competing in a best-of-five series to see who will advance to the WNBA Finals where they will face the winner of the other semifinal series between the New York Liberty and back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces, which is a rematch of last year's finals.

Josh Sanchez
