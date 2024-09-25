DiJonai Carrington brings the heat in fire all-red WNBA Playoff fit
DiJonai Carrington is having herself a day.
After winning the WNBA Most Improved Player award earlier in the day, Carrington pulled up to Mohegan Sun Arena for the WNBA Playoff showdown between the Connecticut Sun and Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
Clark showed up in an all-black fit for the game, which she hopes isn't a bad omen for the Fever in a potential close-out game, while Carrington brought some spice.
MORE: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?
DiJonai rocked a stunning two-piece, all-red fit complete with a Louis Vuitton bag.
She has consistently brought the heat with her pre-game fits and with a Sun win she will have more opportunities to keep slaying the WNBA runway throughout the postseason.
That is how it's done.
Carrington has put together an incredible season for the Sun and has established herself as one of the best perimeter-defending guards in the league. She averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season.
She'll once again be tasked with locking down the WNBA Rookie of the Year, but she's proven to be up to the challenge multiple times throughout the season.
Buckle up, cause Seatbelt is ready.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh no he didn’t: Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral
Custom bf boots: Livvy Dunne shows off custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots
All good: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry’s TikTok makeover post
Chill look: Anthony Edwards’ way-too-casual red carpet fit that fans are roasting
Bling kicks: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels