Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo turns heads in Browns fit while Shedeur Sanders starts
Dillon Gabriel may not be seeing the field today for the Cleveland Browns vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his fiancée Zo Caswell certainly won the day with her head-turning custom fit.
Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders will get the start once again in a game for the 3-12 Browns looking to finish the final two games of the season on a high note.
While Shedeur will have his cheering section for the game likely with mom Pilar Sanders in one of her won amazing fits like her bold statement one, Gabriel will have Caswell representing him as she always does with her game-day looks like her retro Browns look.
For Sunday’s game in Cleveland in the final home game, Zo brought the sick customer Nike “8” Gabriel pants with the white top.
That’s a winning fit no matter what happens on the field.
Both Gabriel and Sanders were drafted this year by the Browns with the rookie Gabriel going in the third round from the Oregon Ducks, while Sanders slipped to the fifth round out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.
Gabriel went just 1-5 as the starter and now is backing up Sanders.
At least he’s winning off the field with Caswell.
Their love story
Caswell and Gabriel met when they were at a summer orientation in Hawaii in middle school. They dated in high school and got engaged last year in 2024.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.