Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo stuns in all-black fit after Shedeur Sanders gets QB1 job
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel lost his starting job this week to fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell at least was a highlight with her latest fit.
Caswell has been a bright spot for the team all season with head-turning fits like her retro Browns look with some awesome kicks, and the one below.
She also had a badly-timed post as Gabriel started to perform poorly and was losing the fan base.
After suffering a concussion in the first half of Week 11 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, Gabriel sat out last week as Sanders took over and performed well in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Shortly after, the team announced Sanders would also be QB1 this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
He may have lost his job, but his fiancée had a winning fit week with this all-black stunner.
She’d also drop a couple of more new fits:
Gabriel threw for just 939 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He also won just one game as the starter.
Caswell and Gabriel met when they were at a summer orientation in Hawaii in middle school. They dated in high school and got engaged last year in 2024.
The QB may not be starting right now, but his fiancée no doubt will hold it down in the fit department the rest of the season.
