Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo goes retro Browns fit with sick kicks for Dolphins game
Dillon Gabriel hopes today is the day for his first Cleveland Browns win as the starting quarterback. He’ll have to do it in nasty conditions vs. the Miami Dolphins as the weather forecast predicts rain and lots of wind. His fiancée Zo Caswell looks good in any weather with her game-day fit.
The rookie third-round pick out of the Oregon Ducks Gabriel is 0-2 as a starter after taking over for veteran Joe Flacco, who was then traded to the Cincinnati Bengals and showed what he can do last Thursday in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While the 1-5 Browns have struggled mightily this season, Caswell has been a bright spot. Her fits like her custom “8” look last week were winners.
She was a nervous wreck watching him play while she was at home for his first-ever start in a 21-17 heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. She looked confident in her Browns jacket, jeans, and sick matching sneakers before Sunday’s game, though.
Hopefully she keeps those kicks clean as it could get ugly out there with the weather at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.
Caswell and Gabriel met when they were at a summer orientation in Hawaii in middle school. They dated in high school and got engaged last year in 2024.
