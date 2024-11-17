Draya Michele flexes abs in fuzzy crop top shopping for iced-out chains
NBA WAG and influencer Draya Michele's boyfriend Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets are on the road for a Sunday night showdown with the Chicago Bulls, so she had some extra time for retail therapy.
As you would expect an influencer to do, Draya did just that.
She took to social media to share several photos of a stop to add some luxury jewelry to her collection.
MORE: Jalen Green gf Draya Michele's revealing top blends into arty pants
Draya stopped by David Yurman to add some iced-out chains and bracelets to make sure she is always looking her finest.
Now that is how you accessorize.
Draya, 39, and Green, 22, began dating in August 2023 and immediately caught heat for their 17-year age gap, but they haven't let that slow them down.
The 39-year-old Draya has several fashion lines including the swimwear line Mint Swim, Fine Ass Girls, and Beige & Coco. During her rise to fame, Draya dated R&B star Chris Brown and starred on the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives LA.
Draya and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter in May 12, 2024.
