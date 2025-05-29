Erin Dolan proudly flexes Philly Eagles T-shirt in ESPN bathroom selfie
Philadelphia Eagles fans will proudly wear their team's gear 365 days a year, even when the Birds haven't won the Super Bowl.
So as other NFL fanbases roll their eyes at the obnoxious behavior of Eagles fans, this author included, it's not a huge surprise that Erin Dolan, or on social media, Erin Kate Dolan, is flexing her Philly pride in the ESPN bathroom of all places.
In a selfie shared on her Instagram Stories, the "ESPN BET Live" star showed off an "IT'S A PHILLY THING" black Eagles T-Shirt to accompany her casual gray sweatpants look.
Dolan, 28, has always worn her Philly pride on her sleeve, even before she hard launched her relationship with Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, where of course she and her man got to witness firsthand the Eagles dismantle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
The "Sunday NFL Countdown" regular will have an expanded role at the World Wide Leaders as an in-game sports betting analyst for ESPN's United Football League games.
When she's not on the clock, Dolan is proudly supporting Bohm at Phillies games, even if the polarizing Phillies player is constantly in trade rumors.
Even then, Philly sports teams will always be her first love.
