ESPN's Erin Dolan rocks Phillies pants to support struggling bf Alec Bohm
Struggling in baseball must be a lonely place to be for an MLB star - especially in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm has always had a tumultuous relationship with the Citizens Bank Park home crowd. Now add to that continued struggles from the end of last season after starting the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, and it must be mentally exhausting.
Luckily, his girlfriend, ESPN sports betting personality Erin Dolan, continues to support him loyally, as the "ESPN BET Live" and "Sunday NFL Countdown" star showed up to the Phillies game last night to cheer on her man in-person, as she's done throughout the season, even talking smack in enemy territory at Citi Field against the New York Mets.
And maybe she was indeed Bohm's good-luck charm as the 28 year old scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the 9th before a wild pitched ended it, giving the Phillies a dramatic 7-6 win over the Washington Nationals.
As always, the Penn State alum and Philly diehard crushed her fit wearing throwback colors, as she usually does, with sick burgundy and sky blue pants and a matching sweatshirt tied around her neck to give it preppy flair.
Then, the soon-to-be United Football League in-game betting analyst for ESPN showed off her baller seats behind home plate. So needless to say she was right there to see Bohm and the Fightin' Phils make the dramatic comeback.
Dolan kept her hot streak alive with the fantastic Phillies fits. Maybe Bohm can now follow suit with a desperately needed hot streak of his own.
