The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN's Erin Dolan goes stealth Phillies fit at enemy Mets for boyfriend Alec Bohm

The ESPN sports betting personality went secret agent with a subtle Phillies nod as Philly visited the Mets in an NL East showdown.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
In this story:

It's hard enough being a Philadelphia Phillies fan at a New York Mets game on the road.

Add to that being an on-air personality for ESPN and the girlfriend of struggling third baseman Alec Bohm, and it's a recipe for disaster as a prime target for smack-talking Mets fans if Erin Dolan had flexed an over-the-top Phillies fit, as she has been known to do.

RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan stuns in iced-out black Phillies fit for bf Alec Bohm's spring game

Erin Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

The "ESPN BET Live" and "Sunday NFL Countdown" analyst smartly knew better, and decided instead to wear a stealth Phillies fit, going so far as to make the only "P" represented on her camouflage baseball cap along with a casual white top and black athleisure pants.

RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan's amazing Phillies coat for boyfriend Alec Bohm is perfection

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Unfortunately for Dolan and the Fightin' Phils, they lost to their hated NL East rivals 5-4 in the first game of a three-game series at Citi Field. And no, bad-omen home run king Nick Castellanos did not fulfill his destiny tonight either.

Bohm, who has been off to a cold start in a make-or-break season for Philly on a one-year, $7.7 million deal, was able to muster a single and score a run as the Phillies made it a game by scoring four runs in the top of the eighth.

Speaking of Citi Field, the Philly diehard WAG, having hard launched their relationship on Instagram in New Orleans watching the Eagles stomp the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, trolled Mets fans by claiming Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Phillies, is a better ballpark than the Mets venue.

RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan goes geeky Phillies casual fit in bf Alec Bohm's home opener

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Oh dear! Those are fighting words, which is not hard to come by when Phillies and Mets fans get together.

Luckily, Dolan was wearing that camouflage hat.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol

Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA

Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game

Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile

Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion