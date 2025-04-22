ESPN's Erin Dolan goes stealth Phillies fit at enemy Mets for boyfriend Alec Bohm
It's hard enough being a Philadelphia Phillies fan at a New York Mets game on the road.
Add to that being an on-air personality for ESPN and the girlfriend of struggling third baseman Alec Bohm, and it's a recipe for disaster as a prime target for smack-talking Mets fans if Erin Dolan had flexed an over-the-top Phillies fit, as she has been known to do.
The "ESPN BET Live" and "Sunday NFL Countdown" analyst smartly knew better, and decided instead to wear a stealth Phillies fit, going so far as to make the only "P" represented on her camouflage baseball cap along with a casual white top and black athleisure pants.
Unfortunately for Dolan and the Fightin' Phils, they lost to their hated NL East rivals 5-4 in the first game of a three-game series at Citi Field. And no, bad-omen home run king Nick Castellanos did not fulfill his destiny tonight either.
Bohm, who has been off to a cold start in a make-or-break season for Philly on a one-year, $7.7 million deal, was able to muster a single and score a run as the Phillies made it a game by scoring four runs in the top of the eighth.
Speaking of Citi Field, the Philly diehard WAG, having hard launched their relationship on Instagram in New Orleans watching the Eagles stomp the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, trolled Mets fans by claiming Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Phillies, is a better ballpark than the Mets venue.
Oh dear! Those are fighting words, which is not hard to come by when Phillies and Mets fans get together.
Luckily, Dolan was wearing that camouflage hat.
