ESPN's Erin Dolan flaunts bold Phillies fit at Mets game after smack-talking rival

After calling out Citi Field as an inferior ballpark, the ESPN personality is doubling down with a bolder Phillies fit to watch boyfriend Alec Bohm on the road.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
In this story:

Diehard Philly fan Erin Dolan is bringing her A-game Phillies fit to Citi Field.

After going stealth in the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 loss to their hated NL East rival New York Mets, the ESPN personality, sharing on her Instagram Stories, looks like she's bringing out her fantastic throwback burgundy Phillies coat that she flexed on MLB Opening Day, along with a stylish coordinated vintage "P" black shirt underneath and ripped jeans.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

While her wardrobe might have been under-the-radar, her follow-up post smack-talking that Citi Field as an inferior ballpark to Philly's Citizens Bank Park won't win her many friends on the road, especially in a hostile environment for the Phillies vs. Mets rivalry.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

The "ESPN BET Live" and "Sunday NFL Countdown" sports-betting analyst is there to support her boyfriend, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. An All-Star last season, Bohm, 28, is still trying to find his groove again after getting benched last postseason and having another slow start this year.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Dolan, also 28, had an accompanying IG post showing off a plethora of stylish outfits lately, with the caption, "it’s always a good day."

Hopefully for her boyfriend and the Phillies, it's a good day for them too. If not, they'll already be in an early season hole to their hated rivals.

At least Dolan's fits will always be winning.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan, Alec Bohm
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Matthew Graham
