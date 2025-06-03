ESPN's Molly Qerim shares bright yellow fit with secret weapon on flawless look
Stephen A. Smith, the world's toughest critic, loves Molly Qerim's fantastic fits.
The ESPN $100 million man has great on-air comradery with his under-appreciated co-host, and the bombastic personality always takes time to make sure he gives the veteran journalist her flowers, especially when it comes to her always flawless fashion game.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks retro knit dress destroying Jay Williams on-air
THe 41-year-old Emmy award winner, when she's not throwing Jay Williams under the bus, kept that streak alive with a sleeveless yellow dress, but then also gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse on her Instagram Stories of how she continues to be seemingly flawless - ESPN makeup artist Brianna Torres.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks black dress, white heels on-air in summer celebration
"Just a little touch[-]up on our girl," Torres captioned her post, which Qerim reshared.
It takes a village, and Qerim always makes a point to thank those folks that are not in front of the camera.
Stephen A., for his part, said earlier this year about the "First Take" matriarch, "I've told everybody in America that I know. Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."
Qerim revealed one of her secret weapons on how she achieves that fashionista status.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?