ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks black dress, white heels on-air in summer celebration
Molly Qerim dropped a stunning summer-like fit on ESPN’s First Take to mark one month until summer officially starts.
The co-host of the show with Stephen A. Smith returned after a mystery absence and then a brutal sickness she had to overcome while at work. She’s been crushing her looks like her retro-knit dress, and her all-black dress standing between two 6-foot-8 NBA players, and her lime-green head-turning dress since.
That continues her hot streak she had going before she took time off that featured ones like her springtime miniskirt while out and about in NYC.
The 41-year-old Emmy winner is a big New York Knicks fan as seen above, so with the Game 6 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers, she now has turned her focus to summer. Qerim posted a stunning minidress while on the show and wrote, “Officially 1 month til summer 😎😬.”
That look makes spring feel like summer already.
When Qerim isn’t rocking her fits, she’s busy calling out colleagues like Jay Williams on his.
She’s quite the “fashionista” as Smith says, and proved it once again with her “1 month til summer” business minidress — among all her others lately.
