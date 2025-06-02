The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks black dress, white heels on-air in summer celebration

The “First Take” co-host looks ready for summer while crushing another fit on the popular show.

Matt Ryan

Molly Qerim on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Molly Qerim on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Molly Qerim dropped a stunning summer-like fit on ESPN’s First Take to mark one month until summer officially starts.

The co-host of the show with Stephen A. Smith returned after a mystery absence and then a brutal sickness she had to overcome while at work. She’s been crushing her looks like her retro-knit dress, and her all-black dress standing between two 6-foot-8 NBA players, and her lime-green head-turning dress since.

RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks ‘good energy’ chocolate dress posing next to Snoop Dogg

Molly Qerim
Qerim is always dressed to impress on the show / Molly Qerim/Instagram

That continues her hot streak she had going before she took time off that featured ones like her springtime miniskirt while out and about in NYC.

Molly Qerim
Qerim is a big Knicks fan. / Molly Qerim/Instagram

RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim steps outside ‘First Take’ studio in denim spring skirt, boots

The 41-year-old Emmy winner is a big New York Knicks fan as seen above, so with the Game 6 loss in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers, she now has turned her focus to summer. Qerim posted a stunning minidress while on the show and wrote, “Officially 1 month til summer 😎😬.”

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

That look makes spring feel like summer already.

When Qerim isn’t rocking her fits, she’s busy calling out colleagues like Jay Williams on his.

She’s quite the “fashionista” as Smith says, and proved it once again with her “1 month til summer” business minidress — among all her others lately.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

