Molly Qerim throws Jay Williams under the bus for fake pocket square on 'First Take'
It's usually Stephen A. Smith that "First Take" guests have to play defense against.
This time though, it was ESPN co-host Molly Qerim that dropped the hammer when former Duke and NBA star Jay Williams, now an ESPN personality, had a major wardrobe mistake on-air discussing the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks series.
To be precise, it was the usually overlooked men's suit accessory pocket square. Qerim, the fashion maven and "First Take" matriarch, caught him red-handed using printer paper to substitute his missing on-air pocket square. Yes, printer paper from the FT set.
Honestly, if the 41-year-old veteran journalist hadn't thrown the 43-year-old ex-Chicago Bulls star under the bus, on-air no less, the former Blue Devil would have gotten away with it.
ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst was also part of the panel, and he perfectly jokes, "There go the Duke credentials."
Qerim starts going after Williams by engaging the "Fashion Police" Stephen A. to make her point. No offense to Molly, who always looks fantastic with her wardrobe, like today, Mr. Smith has been known to wear some fits that are easily in the worst dressed category, like his try-too-hard ensemble at a Baltimore Ravens game as a guest on "Monday Night Countdown."
When one of the the "First Take" producers tries to grab the paper pocket square from Williams, he pushes him away awkwardly.
All is fair in hot-take land until you mess with a dude's paper pocket square.
