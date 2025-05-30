ESPN's Molly Qerim rocks retro knit dress destroying Jay Williams on-air
Molly Qerim is back with her fantastic fits after a mystery absence and a nasty illness. Her latest on Friday definitely grabbed our attention while she called out one of her colleagues for his fashion fail.
The 41-year-old co-host on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith was feeling good this morning after her New York Knicks won Game 5 at Madison Square Garden to force a Game 6 Saturday vs. the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Qerim previously rocked a denim look at MSG, and even had her fit disappear there. She’s all about the NY and the Knicks.
She’s also all about her fashion game while at work like her Canadian tuxedo, and her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her springtime miniskirt out enjoying NYC.
On Friday, Qerim totally destroyed show regular Jay Williams and his fit by calling him out on-air for his fashion blunder. He definitely couldn’t say anything back with her flawless retro knit dress she wore where she said on Instagram, “Def Friday energy today 😎.”
Well done, Qerim. There’s a reason Smith calls her a “fashionista” and that “no one does it better than Molly.” It was yet another winning fit day for her — not so much for Williams.
Here’s to you and your “Friday energy” Molly Qerim.
