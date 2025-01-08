ESPN's Molly Qerim teases full-length mink as Stephen A. Smith gives her compliment
Stephen A. Smith is usually throwing daggers, not giving flowers.
But in the cold open today for ESPN's "First Take," the bombastic ESPN personality took a moment to give his co-host Molly Qerim, who is always bringing her A-list fashion game, a gushing compliment after the 40 year old revealed she wore a full-length vintage mink coat to work on a frigid New York City morning. (Hopefully Qerim posts the baller-sounding outerwear.)
After scolding her for not following the rules for "First Take" to just "talk,talk, talk, talk in the middle of a cold open," he surprisingly turned Mr. Nice Guy about her style expertise, which she posted on her Instagram Stories.
"I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."
Qerim coyly replied, "I appreciate that. I just want want to say one thing. Stephen A., like EF Hutton, when I speak, you listen."
Wow. Qerim going with the bullying a bully approach. In all seriousness, it was a funny, lighthearted moment, and even though Stephen A. has a lot of detractors, it's obvious that he and Qerim have a great rapport together.
