ESPN's Molly Qerim teases full-length mink as Stephen A. Smith gives her compliment

The always fashionable "First Take" host bragged about her attire rolling into ESPN on a frigid day. Co-host Stephen A. Smith then gave her major flowers.

Matthew Graham

Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stephen A. Smith is usually throwing daggers, not giving flowers.

But in the cold open today for ESPN's "First Take," the bombastic ESPN personality took a moment to give his co-host Molly Qerim, who is always bringing her A-list fashion game, a gushing compliment after the 40 year old revealed she wore a full-length vintage mink coat to work on a frigid New York City morning. (Hopefully Qerim posts the baller-sounding outerwear.)

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim rocks a flowy minidress as TAL eagerly awakes the full-length mink look. / Molly Qerim/Instagram

After scolding her for not following the rules for "First Take" to just "talk,talk, talk, talk in the middle of a cold open," he surprisingly turned Mr. Nice Guy about her style expertise, which she posted on her Instagram Stories.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

"I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."

Qerim coyly replied, "I appreciate that. I just want want to say one thing. Stephen A., like EF Hutton, when I speak, you listen."

Wow. Qerim going with the bullying a bully approach. In all seriousness, it was a funny, lighthearted moment, and even though Stephen A. has a lot of detractors, it's obvious that he and Qerim have a great rapport together.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

