Fans go gaga for enchanting Alix Earle crochet bralette photos
Gaga, ooh-la-la.
A popular refrain from one of Lady Gaga’s first megahits, “Bad Romance,” it’s also what many of social media superstar Alix Earle, and her 10.7 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, are saying about her look in her latest post.
With her usual flowing blonde hair turned upside down in a crochet bralette top and shimmering brown pants, many commenters thought she was channeling the pop icon.
“I literally thought this was Lady Gaga!!,” wrote one. “Lady gaga is that you??,” wrote another. “Alix Gaga???,” wrote a third. “If Lady Gaga and Kesha had a baby,” for good measure with another pop star thrown in there. You can judge for yourself.
Not only is Earle a celebrated social media creator, successful podcaster with her hit show “Hot Mess with Alix Earle,” and diehard private-jet flying Miami Hurricanes fan (and alum), she’s also an NFL WAG, dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver and special teams return specialist Braxton Berrios.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays in tight leather pants, freaks out over Matthew McConaughey
The 23-year-old Earle confirmed she was dating Berrios, 28, on her “Hot Mess” podcast back in Dec. 2023. "I really do appreciate NFL man,” said Earle. “And he is the best and is so respectful of me and I'm trying to be my best self… I don't think we've ever had a fight about anything,"
It’s unclear whether they’ve had a fight since then, but they’re still going strong since he was prominently included in her Canes post from a couple of days ago, including living the baller life in a private jet and putting on his full uniform, pads included, a couple of weeks ago.
Ooh-la-la indeed.
