Livvy Dunne slays in tight leather pants, freaks out over Matthew McConaughey
LSU gymnast and viral influencer Livvy Dunne has had a busy past few days.
Dunne was seen with teammate Chase Brock having a great time at the LSU Tigers football game on Saturday, while crushing it in tiger-print boots and a black miniskirt.
Then the 21-year-old student posted a viral video destroying some king crab legs.
Monday, she was on a private jet again, posting pictures with fellow LSU athlete Flau’jae Johnson as the two headed to New York City.
On Tuesday, Dunne made an appearance on “Good Morning America” to talk about the premiere of the Netflix docuseries “The Money Game”. The show takes a deep dive into the student athletes’ earnings in this NIL era where an athlete like Dunne has amassed millions of dollars. She certainly dressed up for the occasion, rocking some tight leather pants and a sleeveless white top.
While at “GMA”, Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey happened to be there with his wife Camila Alves for their own appearance. Dunne posed for a picture with the two celebrities and posted it to her Instagram.
She captioned the photo “omfg”, which you can decipher on your own. Dunne was just a fan in the moment and super excited to meet McConaughey and his wife.
Tuesday was “GMA” and meeting McConaughey. What’s next for Dunne? Only social media will tell.
