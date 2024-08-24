Flau'jae channels swimsuit models in Santorini (PHOTOS)
It’s been a busy summer for Flau’jae Johnson. But thankfully, she's gotten some time to relax.
In a new carousel posted on Instagram, Flau’jae channels her inner Sports Illustrated swimsuit model in Santorini, Greece. Flau’jae looks graceful on a boat, wearing a teal bikini, complementing the lush, blue Santorini waters. Elsewhere in the photo set, Flau’jae shares images of beautiful Greek buildings, as well as green hills and trees.
Though Flau’jae only posted the photos today, they were actually taken a few weeks ago, when the LSU Lady Tigers went on 10-day cultural trip to Greece and Croatia — where, in addition to experience, they received class credits.
After the 10-day trip, Flau’jae returned home, and immediately got back to work. Over the past two weeks, she’s shared videos and photos from the set of her upcoming music video for her Lil Wayne collab, “Came Out A Beast.” She also recorded an episode of her “Best of Both Worlds” podcast with her bestie, UConn Huskies point guard Paige Bueckers.
In a major life milestone, Flau’jae purchased acres of land, with the mission to build generational wealth for her family.
Today, Flau’jae's mother and manager, Kia Brooks also shared video clips and pictures on her Instagram Story. The two were evidently in Los Angeles, on set of a commercial.
And it doesn’t look like things are slowing down for the multihyphenate anytime soon. This coming Monday, she will drop the hotly-anticipated video for “Came Out A Beast.”
Talk about a beast of a schedule!