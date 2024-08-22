Flau'jae, Paige Bueckers debate who's 'The Ultimate Rizzler,' better flirt
It truly was the best of both worlds for women's basketball fans this week, with college sensations Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers coming together.
Johnson welcomed Bueckers onto her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast for a hilarious 34-minute conversation that touched on who has the better shot, better style, and better rizz, among more.
The hilarious duo went back and forth throughout the interview, with Bueckers getting the edge in the rizz department. After all, her UConn teammates have nicknamed her "The Ultimate Rizzler," so it wasn't exactly a fair fight.
VIDEO: Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae crack jokes for sporting flashy jewelry
Scroll to the second side for the video.
After conceding the rizz battle with Bueckers, because her charisma comes natural, Flau'jae hilariously opened up about her inability to flirt.
The two have been spending a lot of time together throughout the offseason, making appearances at the WNBA All-Star Game and for various events representing Overtime, which powers the podcast.
VIDEO: Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae crack up with iconic rappers comparison
The two hoopers are among the biggest stars in women's basketball as we approach the upcoming college basketball season, and that's not going to change.
Flau'jae is looking to keep the LSU Tigers near the top of the basketball world, while Paige and UConn are among the favorites to win it all.
Wherever they go, entertainment follows, and the Flau'Paige duo is going to be here to stay.
