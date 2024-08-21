Kacey Musgraves’ dapper Dallas Cowboys fit in skimpy shorts, boots (PHOTOS)
You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the girl. While country singer Kacey Musgraves may be be internationally renowned, she’s never forgotten where she comes from — and she holds a special team close to her heart.
Though Musgraves currently lives in Nashville, she was born in Golden, Texas and grew up in Mineola, both of which cities are located about an hour outside of Dallas. So of course, she’s rooting for the Dallas Cowboys. In a photo carousel, Musgraves poses in the mirror for a series of selfies, rocking a white cowboy hat, matching boots, and denim shorts. The outfit is complete with a t-shirt reading “And on the eighth day, God created the Dallas Cowboys.”
This isn’t the first time Musgraves has shown love to the Cowboys. Last month, she shared a video of herself channeling her inner Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, replicating the DCC’s dance routine to AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck.” Only in this case, she used potato chip bags instead of pom-poms. The dance caught the attention of the DCC’s infamous director Kelli Finglass, who offered some honest feedback.
All jokes aside, perhaps Musgraves’ sweet benediction might bring the Cowboys a little extra luck this coming NFL season. Lord knows, they sure could use some.
