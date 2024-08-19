Flau'jae's inspirational message 'creating generational wealth'
Flau’jae Johnson is a generational talent, but the 20-year-old LSU Lady Tiger guard/rapper is already looking out for the next generation. The basketball superstar took to Instagram today to announce her latest big girl purchase — acres of land in Atlanta, Georgia.
In a carousel posted to Instagram, Flau’jae is seen posing with a giant cardboard key, celebrating her new property. The land is still a work in progress, and a video shows Flau’jae detailing her plans, noting that she is going to cut down several trees. She also drops a quick freestyle track, in which she reveals what she’s manifesting.
“They trying to be funny, I’m trying to get money,” she spits.
The post’s caption details how she envisions her future, for both herself, and her family for generations to come.
“This Means So Much To Me Being A Young Black Woman Continuing To Beat The Odds!!,” Flau’jae said. “I’m Starting To Create Generational Wealth For My Family And I Couldn’t Be More Excited !!”
This summer has been a quite a productive one for Flau’jae. Back in June, she dropped her debut rap EP “Best of Both Worlds,” which featured collaborations with Lil Wayne and NLE Choppa. She slayed the stage at the ESPY Awards the following month, and later, delivered a collaboration with Bia and Lakeyah as part of Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam charitable music project.
Following a productive summer, fans have high hopes for Flau’jae once the LSU Lady Tigers basketball season resumes in the fall.
