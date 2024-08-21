Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae crack jokes for sporting flashy jewelry (VIDEO)
Paige Bueckers and Flau’jae Johnson are heading into the college basketball season in style.
Earlier this week, the two appeared on “Overtime Select,” where they offered commentary during the show’s “Queen of the Court” portion. Following the appearance, Flau’jae shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the taping, during which, she and Bueckers hype each other up for their jewelry.
In a clip, Flau’jae points out a flashy bracelet on the UConn Huskies point guard’s wrist, telling her “that NIL money treating you well.” Bueckers returns the sentiment, telling the LSU Tigers guard “Yeah right, look at this,” pointing out a glimmering chain on her neck.
Earlier this month, Bueckers signed a NIL deal with Unrivaled, a basketball league started by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier. As part of her deal, Bueckers will receive an ownership stake in the venture and is expected to play in the league once she goes pro.
Unrivaled formed in 2023 with the goal to provide WNBA players an alternative to playing overseas during the off-season. The average salary for players is $250,000, exceeding the WNBA max, and all players receive a stake in the company.
Flau’jae has also been keeping busy with her side hustles this summer. Back in June, she released her debut rap EP, “Best of Both Worlds,” which features the Lil Wayne collaboration, “Came Out a Beast.”
Elsewhere in her post, Flau’jae revealed that she has shot the video for “Came Out a Beast,” and is still trying to figure out when to drop it.
Even in the off-season, these ladies know no rest.
