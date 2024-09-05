The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Flau'jae Johnson schoolgirl fit steals show at 'Money Game' premiere (PHOTOS)

LSU star and rapper Flau'jae Johnson had jaws on the floor with her schoolgirl outfit at the premiere for 'The Money Game'/

Josh Sanchez

LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) takes questions from the media at MVP Arena.
LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) takes questions from the media at MVP Arena. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Flau'jae Johnson is one of the brightest stars of women's college basketball, and she will also be gracing the silver screen.

She is part of the upcoming documentary on Amazon, The Money Game, which highlights how the NIL era has impacted college sports.

Flau'jae is part of the show along with LSU stars Angel Reese, Livvy Dunne, and Jayden Daniels.

MORE: Livvy Dunne glams up in elegant black dress for ‘The Money Game’ premiere

For the premiere, Flau'jae showed up decked out in a schoolgirl fit that turned heads on the red carpet.

That's how it is done.

Last season, Flau'jae averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

She'll be looking to build on those numbers when the Tigers return to the court this season.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)

NBA power couple: Steph posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha

Girl next door charm: Livvy Dunne comically refuels at iconic southern pit stop

Sweetness x2: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s touching moment after husband Hunter’s race

Homecoming queen: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning WNBA fit in return

Published
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion