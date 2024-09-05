Flau'jae Johnson schoolgirl fit steals show at 'Money Game' premiere (PHOTOS)
Flau'jae Johnson is one of the brightest stars of women's college basketball, and she will also be gracing the silver screen.
She is part of the upcoming documentary on Amazon, The Money Game, which highlights how the NIL era has impacted college sports.
Flau'jae is part of the show along with LSU stars Angel Reese, Livvy Dunne, and Jayden Daniels.
For the premiere, Flau'jae showed up decked out in a schoolgirl fit that turned heads on the red carpet.
That's how it is done.
Last season, Flau'jae averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
She'll be looking to build on those numbers when the Tigers return to the court this season.
