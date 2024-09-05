Livvy Dunne glams up in elegant black dress for ‘The Money Game’ premiere (PHOTOS)
LSU is full of star athletes like Livvy Dunne and Flau’jae Johnson, and it was the girls who shined brightest for the premiere event of “The Money Game” on Wednesday night.
The six-part docuseries set to drop on Amazon Prime on September 10 is produced by fellow LSU alumn Shaquille O’Neal. It chronicles the introduction of the groundbreaking decision by the NCAA to grant NIL rights to student-athletes, and is set through the 2023-2024 season of athletics within LSU programs. There’s been a ton of hype around the show since the preview dropped.
RELATED: Angel Reese gets mic’d up in practice and it’s pure comedy (VIDEO)
Dunne and fellow ex-LSU basketball star Angel Reese have dropped cryptic messages about the docuseries.
While Reese wasn’t there, Dunne stunned on the purple and gold carpet at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA, in an elegant black dress.
Another look at Dunne — this time with Johnson who rocked a miniskirt, modern schoolgirl style outfit.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's best bikini photos from over the years
Some video of the event as well:
Earlier in the day, Dunne joked about her private jet-setting lifestyle she’s living. A lot of her fame and fortune is tied to the change in the NIL rules that’s documented in “The Money Game”.
If the docuseries is as fire as the stars that showed up for the premiere, we will all be in for a treat.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
NBA power couple: Steph posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha
Girl next door charm: Livvy Dunne comically refuels at iconic southern pit stop
Sweetness x2: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s touching moment after husband Hunter’s race
Homecoming queen: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning WNBA fit in return