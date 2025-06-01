Gabby Thomas rocks winning spider-web track fit despite Grand Slam loss
Gabby Thomas may have had a losing day on the track, but her fit certainly won the day.
The 28-year-old Thomas has been crushing it this season, winning the first-ever Grand Slam event in Jamaica while hitting an iconic podium dance after taking home the $100k prize.
She’s also been sizzling off the track like at the Met Gala where she looked unrecognizable, and on a rare glimpse at a date night with fiancé Spencer McManes where she wowed in a polka-dot dress.
RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas turns track practice into fun dance duo session
The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star even crushed her first pitch and her fit at a Philadelphia Phillies game before Saturday’s Grand Slam even in Philly. The event, however, didn’t go exactly as planned as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden bested Thomas to win the women's 200m, 21.99 to 22.10. It’s Thomas’ first loss in the 200m in Grand Slam Track.
RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas posts rare photo with mom looking like twins
She did show over her sweet spider-web New Balance track look that was straight fire, however.
She can’t win them all, but Thomas still rocked a winning look on Saturday and is clearly winning at life.
Thomas will next try to win a Grand Slam Track race at the end of June in Los Angeles at UCLA. Until then, no doubt she’ll continue to impress off the track.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?