Gabby Thomas rocks winning spider-web track fit despite Grand Slam loss

The three-time Olympic gold medalist lost her first 200m race in the Grand Slam Track league, but definitely won the day with her look.

Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Gabby Thomas (7083) walks the track ahead of the 1600 meter relay invitational at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Saturday, March 29, 2025. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas may have had a losing day on the track, but her fit certainly won the day.

The 28-year-old Thomas has been crushing it this season, winning the first-ever Grand Slam event in Jamaica while hitting an iconic podium dance after taking home the $100k prize.

She’s also been sizzling off the track like at the Met Gala where she looked unrecognizable, and on a rare glimpse at a date night with fiancé Spencer McManes where she wowed in a polka-dot dress.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby going Business Barbie / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star even crushed her first pitch and her fit at a Philadelphia Phillies game before Saturday’s Grand Slam even in Philly. The event, however, didn’t go exactly as planned as Melissa Jefferson-Wooden bested Thomas to win the women's 200m, 21.99 to 22.10. It’s Thomas’ first loss in the 200m in Grand Slam Track.

Gabby Thoma
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA), left, defeats Gabby Thomas (USA) to win the women's 200m. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She did show over her sweet spider-web New Balance track look that was straight fire, however.

She can’t win them all, but Thomas still rocked a winning look on Saturday and is clearly winning at life.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/TikTok

Thomas will next try to win a Grand Slam Track race at the end of June in Los Angeles at UCLA. Until then, no doubt she’ll continue to impress off the track.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

