Gabby Thomas looks radically different in Met Gala 2025 fire-red gown
Gabby Thomas has been crushing on and off the track for a long time. While she’s on fire to start the new track season, she’s just as hot off of it. Her fit for the 2025 Met Gala was pure fire where she looked radically different.
The 28-year-old Thomas has had a year to remember after winning three gold medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and then parlaying the fame in the offseason for appearances like on ESPN’s College GameDay from Austin in an eye-popping look, and melting the track at Formula 1 in Texas in a miniskirt and cowgirl boots. She also happened to get engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes where she flaunted her giant ring, and not to mention posed for the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Thomas trained hard and returned to the track where she won $100k in the first-ever Grand Slam event and celebrated with an epic dance. She just finished runner-up in her latest event, but still took home $50k.
Always the fashionista off the track, Thomas, who worked for Vogue for an event and posed in the magazine, absolutely crushed the Met Gala in New York City in her fire-red dress looking almost unrecognizable.
The theme for the annual even was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” to which Thomas certainly won.
For comparison, here’s Thomas in her track fit with her hair down.
Well done, Gabby Thomas: You took home another gold for your fit at the 2025 Met Gala Games.
