The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Olympic champ Gabby Thomas posts rare photo with mom looking like twins

The three-time Olympics gold medalist track star has a Mother’s Day shoutout for her lookalike mom.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas aka Gabrielle Thomas (USA) reacts after winning the short sprints women's 200m in 21.95 during the Grand Slam Track Miami.
Gabby Thomas aka Gabrielle Thomas (USA) reacts after winning the short sprints women's 200m in 21.95 during the Grand Slam Track Miami. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas keeps a lot of her personal life private, but on Sunday for Mother’s Day shared a rare photo of her mom, who looks identical to the track star.

Thomas 28, returned to the track after an offseason full of fun where she was on ESPN’s College GameDay in a fire fit, then melted the track for Formula 1 Austin with her cowgirl look. She also got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a huge engagement ring.

RELATED: Gabby Thomas flexes giant engagement ring while showing off her biceps pose

Spencer McManes and Gabby Thomas
Gabby flaunts her new ring with Spencer / Gabby Thomas/Instagram

The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter been crushing on the track lately as well winning the first Grand Slam event in Jamaica where she took home $100k and did an iconic dance on the podium.

On an off-day Sunday, Gabby took the time to share a photo with her twin lookalike mom Jennifer Randall and a funny message how she’s not on IG “because she does not support zuck.”

RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet lifestyle with beaming smile

Gabby Thomas and mom
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas not only gets her looks from her mom, but her smarts, too. Gabby holds a degree from Harvard University in neurobiology and global health as well as a Masters in public health from the University of Texas at Austin. Her mom, meanwhile, has a PhD and is a professor at the University of Massachusetts.

Happy Mother’s Day to Jennifer and all the moms out there, including Gabby with her dog Rico Thee Pug.

Soencer and Gabby
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships