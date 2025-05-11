Olympic champ Gabby Thomas posts rare photo with mom looking like twins
Gabby Thomas keeps a lot of her personal life private, but on Sunday for Mother’s Day shared a rare photo of her mom, who looks identical to the track star.
Thomas 28, returned to the track after an offseason full of fun where she was on ESPN’s College GameDay in a fire fit, then melted the track for Formula 1 Austin with her cowgirl look. She also got engaged to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes with a huge engagement ring.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas flexes giant engagement ring while showing off her biceps pose
The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter been crushing on the track lately as well winning the first Grand Slam event in Jamaica where she took home $100k and did an iconic dance on the podium.
On an off-day Sunday, Gabby took the time to share a photo with her twin lookalike mom Jennifer Randall and a funny message how she’s not on IG “because she does not support zuck.”
RELATED: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet lifestyle with beaming smile
Thomas not only gets her looks from her mom, but her smarts, too. Gabby holds a degree from Harvard University in neurobiology and global health as well as a Masters in public health from the University of Texas at Austin. Her mom, meanwhile, has a PhD and is a professor at the University of Massachusetts.
Happy Mother’s Day to Jennifer and all the moms out there, including Gabby with her dog Rico Thee Pug.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured