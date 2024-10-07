The Athlete Lifestyle logo

GloRilla stuns in Pittsburgh Steelers bra, black and gold fit

Rap star GloRilla showed out on Sunday night with a black and gold fit while rooting on the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Dallas Cowboys.

GloRilla opens for Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' at the Moody Center in Austin.
GloRilla opens for Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' at the Moody Center in Austin. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Grammy nominated rapper GloRilla has made a habit out of cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium this season, with her latest appearance coming on Sunday night.

GloRilla was decked out in black and gold for the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite a rain delay, GloRilla's mood was high as she cheered on the team with her Terrible Towel in a stunning fit that turned heads.

GloRilla also attended Steelers training camp over the summer.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, they came out on the wrong end of a thrilling game with Dak Prescott finding Jalen Tolbert for the go-ahead touchdown with 20 seconds left in the game.

With the loss, the Steelers fell to 3-2 on the season after a red hot 3-0 start.

