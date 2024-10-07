GloRilla stuns in Pittsburgh Steelers bra, black and gold fit
Grammy nominated rapper GloRilla has made a habit out of cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium this season, with her latest appearance coming on Sunday night.
GloRilla was decked out in black and gold for the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
MORE: Ciara, GloRilla cheer on Steelers in blinged-out Russell Wilson jersey
Despite a rain delay, GloRilla's mood was high as she cheered on the team with her Terrible Towel in a stunning fit that turned heads.
GloRilla also attended Steelers training camp over the summer.
Unfortunately for the Steelers, they came out on the wrong end of a thrilling game with Dak Prescott finding Jalen Tolbert for the go-ahead touchdown with 20 seconds left in the game.
With the loss, the Steelers fell to 3-2 on the season after a red hot 3-0 start.
