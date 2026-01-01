Lane Kiffin's wife Layla causes stir in sparkly Ole Miss-blue dress for Sugar Bowl
In this story:
Lane Kiffin always has to be the center of attention.
So far, LSU Tigers fans love his arrogance and trolling ways, and after ditching the Ole Miss Rebels to create the most awkward CFP run in the history of modern college football, the $91 million man is threatening to steal the spotlight from his former team by showing up to the quarterfinal Sugar Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
In fact, it's being reported that he'd show up with the biggest hypocrite in the world, Louisiana governor Jeff Landry, and is requesting to be on the ESPN broadcast.
As the 50-year-old Troll King causes a stir, his wife, Layla, turned heads, like she usually does, for their New Year's Eve dinner date at the swanky Supper Club in New Orleans.
Let's get to Layla's stunning look first
First, the good news.
Mrs. Kiffin, who also turned 50 in 2025, is rocking a sparkly blue Ole Miss-colored cocktail dress with a shimmering full-length black coat. Or is that LSU purple?
It's hard to tell with the red lighting, but given Layla is usually the calming force to her husband's chaos, we'll give her the benefit of the doubt that she was just matching Kiffin's favorite blazer that he wore constantly when he was Oxford's favorite son.
Now let's get to Lane's blunders
So let the good times roll with Geaux Tigers. But as many fans pointed out in the comments, while Lane's wife got the "L" right, Lane has it backwards.
While most LSU fans were mad at any users that called their savior out, this one gave him instruction on how to always do it correctly.
"Always use your right hand to make the 'L'... or you have to turn your left hand around and that’s awkward. These fundamentals require practice."
Kiffin was also called out for wearing Ole Miss colors with the sports coat that he often wore for his pregame walk through The Grove and during warmups. (Yes, it's the same one you've seen constantly throughout this story. But given the $91M man doesn't want to pay for 10-cent bags, are you surprised?)
"Better find a purple plaid jacket!," another user wrote. "The Cajuns will not take you wearing those colors much longer."
Love him or hate him, Kiffin always gets college football fans talking. So does his wife's fantastic fits.
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.