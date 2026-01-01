Lane Kiffin's wife Layla causes stir in sparkly Ole Miss-blue dress for Sugar Bowl

Lane Kiffin always has to be the center of attention.

So far, LSU Tigers fans love his arrogance and trolling ways, and after ditching the Ole Miss Rebels to create the most awkward CFP run in the history of modern college football, the $91 million man is threatening to steal the spotlight from his former team by showing up to the quarterfinal Sugar Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Dec. 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In fact, it's being reported that he'd show up with the biggest hypocrite in the world, Louisiana governor Jeff Landry, and is requesting to be on the ESPN broadcast.

As the 50-year-old Troll King causes a stir, his wife, Layla, turned heads, like she usually does, for their New Year's Eve dinner date at the swanky Supper Club in New Orleans.

Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Let's get to Layla's stunning look first

Dec. 14, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels head Coach Lane Kiffin, and his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. | @thereallanekiffin/Instagram

First, the good news.

Mrs. Kiffin, who also turned 50 in 2025, is rocking a sparkly blue Ole Miss-colored cocktail dress with a shimmering full-length black coat. Or is that LSU purple?

It's hard to tell with the red lighting, but given Layla is usually the calming force to her husband's chaos, we'll give her the benefit of the doubt that she was just matching Kiffin's favorite blazer that he wore constantly when he was Oxford's favorite son.

Now let's get to Lane's blunders

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin poses for a photo with his daughter Landry Kiffin prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

So let the good times roll with Geaux Tigers. But as many fans pointed out in the comments, while Lane's wife got the "L" right, Lane has it backwards.

While most LSU fans were mad at any users that called their savior out, this one gave him instruction on how to always do it correctly.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin participates in the Walk of Champions before a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Always use your right hand to make the 'L'... or you have to turn your left hand around and that’s awkward. These fundamentals require practice."





Always use your right hand to make the “L”… or you have to turn your left hand around and that’s awkward.



These fundamentals require practice. — Tony Swan (@tonymswan) January 1, 2026

Kiffin was also called out for wearing Ole Miss colors with the sports coat that he often wore for his pregame walk through The Grove and during warmups. (Yes, it's the same one you've seen constantly throughout this story. But given the $91M man doesn't want to pay for 10-cent bags, are you surprised?)

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

"Better find a purple plaid jacket!," another user wrote. "The Cajuns will not take you wearing those colors much longer."

Better find a purple plaid jacket! The Cajuns will not take you wearing those colors much longer — Heater (@whiskeygolfer17) January 1, 2026

Love him or hate him, Kiffin always gets college football fans talking. So does his wife's fantastic fits.

