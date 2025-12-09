Gunner Stockton’s sister with perfect name steals bro’s thunder after Georgia win

The Georgia Bulldogs earned a bye in the College Football Playoff with their SEC Championship win over the Alabama Crimson Tide led by quarterback Gunner Stockton’s big game. Afterward, he shared a special moment with his sister, who has a name you can’t make up.

Stockton threw for 156 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 28-7 win for the SEC crown. Heading into the playoffs, Stockton has thrown for 2691 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions on the season.

Stockton has licked his lips vs. most defenses this season. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While he was bright spot this past Saturday, so was his sister Georgia Stockton — yes her name is the same as the state and the school — who was all smiles posing with her brother after the game in photos she just shared this week.

Who is Georgia Stockton?

She is the older and only sibling of Gunner. She played basketball at Presbyterian College and was an All-Region high school performer. Their mom was a college basketball star and dad played college football, so they are a very athletic family.

She’s also an entrepreneur who founded a luxury planning company called SZN Planners.

She is also a fitness coach and an influencer, going viral like at her brother’s games.

No doubt, Georgia will be there in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on January 1 rooting on her brother and the Bulldogs.

