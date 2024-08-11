Cavinder Twins Haley & Hanna shake it out with Bahamas bikini dance
The Cavinder Twins are finishing off Summer 2024 strong.
It's been an epic summer for Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who have been documenting their adventures for their combined 1.9 million Instagram followers, and a brief break in the Bahamas led to the twins shaking it out with a flity bikini dance that had everyone tuned in.
The twins danced to the "Milkshake (Remix)" by lockedinkee.
PHOTOS: Hanna Cavinder, Georgia star Carson Beck go IG official
Earlier this summer, Hanna went IG official with Georgia star quarterback Carson Beck, who enters the college football season as a Heisman Trophy front-runner and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Haley has a football beau of her own, dating Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson.
Earlier this year, the Cavinder Twins announced they would be returning to the University of Miami after a year away from the court.
They had previously announced intentions to retire from basketball to focus on other ventures outside of basketball but ultimately decided to return to Miami for their own Last Dance in their fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.
Haley was initially committed to playing for TCU in her final season, but after Hanna revealed her intentions to return to college basketball, Haley decommitted and the twins decided to take their talents to South Beach together.
The Cavinder Twins back in Miami? Get ready Instagram and TikTok, the content is going to be flowing.
