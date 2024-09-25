How Travis Kelce is hiding Easter eggs in his game day looks
Travis Kelce is taking a page out of girlfriend Taylor Swift’s playbook.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, revealed on the Wednesday, September 25 episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast that his game day shoes are actually NFL Easter eggs.
He revealed that friend — and sneakerhead — Harry Clark has encouraged him to coordinate his sneakers this season, moving chronologically through the Air Jordan catalog and matching them with the current standings.
“Be on the lookout, man,” Travis said, adding, “Join along, Chiefs Kingdom.” The Grotesquerie actor teased that he is still deciding which Jordan 4 design he will wear when the Chiefs play the LA Chargers on Sunday, September 29.
Travis wore a classic pair of white Jordan 1 low-tops with red accents for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The shoes could have also been an Easter egg for his relationship — he and the pop superstar have been publicly linked since September 2023 — seeing as they coordinated with a pair of white and red Air Force 1s Swift wore to a Chiefs game in October 2023.
The Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? host also went all out with his footwear for his first away game of the season, sporting a pair of all-red Air Jordan 3 Retro “Legends of the Summer” sneakers that were part of a collaboration for Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z’s 2013 tour of the same name.
Travis made sure to show off the expensive shoes — a pair sold at auction for between $15,000 and $18,000 in December — by “floodin,’” — a term Travis uses for wearing cropped pants, also known as “floods” — with a pair of cropped Lemaire trousers.
Speaking about the fit choice on his podcast, Travis said, “I really don’t care what’s in, what’s not in. I just go out there and I have fun wearing some s**t that I think looks cool. I wanted to flood because I thought I had some cool shoes on.”
Not wanting to be left out, Jason requested a pair of shoes from Clark to wear for week 5, with Travis suggesting the “Raging Bull” Jordan 5s.
