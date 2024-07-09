The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's love story marks one-year anniversary

Can you believe these two global stars have been an item for more than 12 months now? The couple just passed the one-year mark of their relationship.

Ty Bronicel

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Time flies when you're having fun, right? Especially when you're a jet-setting power duo that's inarguably the top celebrity couple in the world.

That's where the fun-loving, busy twosome -- Traylor? Tayvis? Tay-K? Swelce? -- find themselves following a whirlwind first year together.

That's right: It was July 8 of last year when Kelce attended his first Swift show when her Eras Tour made a stop in Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

But he didn't get to execute his plan, which was a meet and greet with Swift along with handing her a special gift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and future Hall of Famer was unsuccessful at getting his number to Taylor Swift. During an episode of his podcast, "New Heights", with his co-host, older brother Jason, the then 33-year-old told his older brother, Jason Kelce, (then 35) how his grand plan to give Taylor his digits went wrong.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said, "so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for [her] because I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my (phone) number on it."

But, of course, as we all know and are far too aware, it's worked out swell since that night, despite their incredibly hectic schedules.

They've traveled to each other's big events (concerts and games) while also enjoying nights on the town with family and friends as they've gotten to know their "inner circles" and becoming more emotional toward one another.

Here's a fun complete relationship timeline.

So far, so good and they appear to be going strong 365 days in.

Published
Ty Bronicel

TY BRONICEL

