Illinois football team unveils epic throwback uniforms for Michigan game
Social media is buzzing after some epic throwback uniforms were unveiled by the Illinois football team.
Illinois faces the Michigan Wolverines this weekend and will debut 1920s-themed unis which commemorate the 100th anniversary of Red Grange’s 6-TD game against Michigan.
The unique uniforms feature a standout helmet made to look like an old school leather helmet.
The Fighting Illini are currently ranked as the No. 22 team in the nation, while the Wolverines are ranked at No. 24.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium.
