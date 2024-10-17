The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Illinois football team unveils epic throwback uniforms for Michigan game

The Illinois football team unveiled their 1920s-themed throwback uniforms that will be worn when the team takes on the Michigan Wolverines.

Josh Sanchez

The Illinois Fighting Illini dance team performs in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium.
The Illinois Fighting Illini dance team performs in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Social media is buzzing after some epic throwback uniforms were unveiled by the Illinois football team.

Illinois faces the Michigan Wolverines this weekend and will debut 1920s-themed unis which commemorate the 100th anniversary of Red Grange’s 6-TD game against Michigan.

The unique uniforms feature a standout helmet made to look like an old school leather helmet.

MORE: Hanna Cavinder unveils sweet Miami basketball unis with smoochy selfies

The Fighting Illini are currently ranked as the No. 22 team in the nation, while the Wolverines are ranked at No. 24.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game

Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit

Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look

Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out

Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion