Hanna Cavinder unveils sweet Miami basketball unis with smoochy selfies
The Cavinder Twins returned to the University of Miami for their final season of college eligibility and Wednesday took part in their final media day with the Hurricanes.
Hanna Cavinder is ready to get rolling in South Beach and took to social media to share her excitement.
She took to social media to show off the new Hurricanes unis with some signature smoochy bathroom selfies.
MORE: Cavinder Twins Haley & Hanna shake it out with Bahamas bikini dance
Leading up to her final season at Miami, Cavinder has been proudly repping her new boyfriend, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, with some incredible custom fits and getting a little spicier with her fair share of crop tops and miniskirts.
Over the summer, Hanna and Beck went IG official after social media sleuths spotted them getting cozy over Fourth of July weekend in a series of TikToks.
Earlier this year, the Cavinder Twins announced they would be returning to the University of Miami after a year away from the court.
They had previously announced intentions to retire from basketball to focus on other ventures outside of basketball but ultimately decided to return to Miami for their own Last Dance in their fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.
Haley was initially committed to playing for TCU in her final season, but after Hanna revealed her intentions to return to college basketball, Haley de-committed and the twins decided to take their talents to South Beach together.
