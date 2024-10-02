The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hanna Cavinder unveils sweet Miami basketball unis with smoochy selfies

Miami basketball and social media star Hanna Cavinder unveiled the new Hurricanes uniforms for her final college season with some smoochy bathroom selfies.

Josh Sanchez

Miami Hurricanes guard Hanna Cavinder drives to the basket against LSU's Flau'jae Johnson in the NCAA women's tournament.
Miami Hurricanes guard Hanna Cavinder drives to the basket against LSU's Flau'jae Johnson in the NCAA women's tournament. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Cavinder Twins returned to the University of Miami for their final season of college eligibility and Wednesday took part in their final media day with the Hurricanes.

Hanna Cavinder is ready to get rolling in South Beach and took to social media to share her excitement.

She took to social media to show off the new Hurricanes unis with some signature smoochy bathroom selfies.

MORE: Cavinder Twins Haley & Hanna shake it out with Bahamas bikini dance

Hanna Cavinder, Miami Hurricanes basketball
Hanna Cavinder/Instagram
Hanna Cavinder, Miami Hurricanes basketball
Hanna Cavinder/Instagram
Hanna Cavinder, Miami Hurricanes basketball
Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

Leading up to her final season at Miami, Cavinder has been proudly repping her new boyfriend, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, with some incredible custom fits and getting a little spicier with her fair share of crop tops and miniskirts.

Over the summer, Hanna and Beck went IG official after social media sleuths spotted them getting cozy over Fourth of July weekend in a series of TikToks.

Earlier this year, the Cavinder Twins announced they would be returning to the University of Miami after a year away from the court.

Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder, Cavinder Twins, Miami Hurricanes basketbal
Miami's Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder watch teammate shoot a free throw during a game against Indiana in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
Cavinder Twins Hanna and Haley walk the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards.
Cavinder Twins Hanna and Haley walk the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

They had previously announced intentions to retire from basketball to focus on other ventures outside of basketball but ultimately decided to return to Miami for their own Last Dance in their fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.

Haley was initially committed to playing for TCU in her final season, but after Hanna revealed her intentions to return to college basketball, Haley de-committed and the twins decided to take their talents to South Beach together.

