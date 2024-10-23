Jaguars WAG and ‘Bachelor’ alum Hannah Ann Sluss hits the beach in tiny green mini-dress
The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss found her fairy tale ending outside of the show with Jacksonville Jaguars running back Jake Funk, whom she married in June 2024. Now settled into married life, she took the time to show followers her perfect “self-care evening” in an Instagram Reel.
In the video, which is an ad for Suja Organic juices, she wears an adorable short green mini-dress to go have a solo picnic on the beach. “This evening, I’m headed to the beach for some self-care and relaxation,” she says, before showing herself reading a book and pulling Suja juice out of her picnic basket.
Several fans commented asking Hannah Ann where the green dress was from, but so far the WAG and TV personality hasn’t revealed her fashion secrets. “The green dress >>,” wrote one enthusiastic fan. “@hannahann can we get a link for the green dress? Please?” begged another hopeful fashionista.
Other viewers who are already Suja drinkers praised Hannah Anna for promoting the product. “Love that you promote good brands that will impact other people’s lifestyles ♥️,” said one. “Yum I’m obsessed with suja,” commented another.
Hannah Ann won season 24 of The Bachelor and got engaged to Bachelor Peter Weber, but he later called off their engagement to get back together with runner-up Madison. She revealed to the official Bachelor Nation website that she met Funk after he commented on one of her TikTok videos.
