Jake Browning’s fiancée flexes casual workout fit skipping Bengals at Broncos
Jake Browning was able to help the Cincinnati Bengals get a win after star quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a long turf toe injury. While he struggled last week in a bad loss last week, his girlfriend Stephanie Niles continues to win with her fits. She flexed a workout fit on Sunday whole skipping out on the road game at the Denver Broncos.
The 29-year-old Browning met Niles while he was the quarterback of the Washington Huskies. They just got engaged last year.
RELATED: Who is Bengals QB Jake Browning’s fiancée Stephanie Niles?
Browning had a bad performance in the 48-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with two interceptions, giving him five in the two games he’s played.
She, however, continues to crush her Bengals looks.
On Sunday as Browning and the Bengals hit the road in Denver, Niles showed off her workout crop top in green.
What will she change into for the game while watching it from home?
Browning needs to deliver a better performance on Sunday, or he may be watching the game like his fiancée instead of playing.
