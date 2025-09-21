Who is Bengals QB Jake Browning’s fiancée Stephanie Niles?
When Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury that required surgery, his backup Jake Browning stepped in to lead the team to a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Browning, 29, will likely be the team’s starter for the remainder of the season as there’s only a slim chance Burrow can recover in time to play as it will take a minimum of three months to healt and probably longer.
While all eyes will be on Browning on the field, his fiancée Stephanie Niles is sure to draw attention off of it like last Sunday’s eye-catching game-day fit.
On Saturday, Niles posted a funny selfie “en route to MN” for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
So, what do we know about Niles?
She was born in Hong Kong
Niles was raised in China after her family moved to Shanghai when she was three years old. She didn’t come to the United States until 2005 when they relocated to Seattle, Washington.
She met Browning at the University of Washington
Browning played for the Washington Huskies from 2015 to 2018. Niles, who majored in informational systems and accounting, met Browning in 2018 at a fraternity party. She’d move to New York to work for an accounting firm while Browning went undrafted before eventually signing with the Minnesota Vikings where he was waived multiple times and on the practice squad before signing with the Bengals in 2023.
She co-owns a luxury swimwear company
Niles co-founded 7th Street Swim in New York City. The brand’s slogan is “Where downtown cool meets uptown quality” according to its Instagram page.
She also isn’t afraid to rock a swimsuit herself.
She worked for a manufacturing company
She was a project manager and worked in the finance department of a company called DECKED, which is a motor vehicle manufacturing business. Her LinkedIn profile says her duties ended in April of 2024.
The couple got engaged last year
Browning proposed in Malibu, California, in November of 2024. Here’s the post where Niles wrote, “HAPPILY EVER AFTER!!!!!!! 💍💍💍💍“
