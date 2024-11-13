Jake Paul drops ridiculous money on 7-figure watch ahead of Mike Tyson fight
YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul likes to do everything big, so it comes as no surprise that he made a flashy purchase ahead of this week's fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson.
According to TMZ Sports, Paul dropped an insane amount of money on a seven-figure watch.
Per the report, the watch set Paul back a cool $7 million.
The watch was from Jacob & Co.
For some added comic relief, Paul also splurged on some diamond ear coverings to poke fun at Tyson's infamous ear-biting moment against Evander Holyfield.
The coverings, meanwhile, are from VOBARA and cost $100,000 apiece.
Jake Paul is currently preparing for his highly-anticipated boxing match against "The Baddest Man on the Planet" Mike Tyson. Paul and Tyson will face off on November 15, with the event streaming live on Netflix.
