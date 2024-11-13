The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jake Paul drops ridiculous money on 7-figure watch ahead of Mike Tyson fight

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul dropped an insane amount of money on his new watch ahead of this week's fight vs. Mike Tyson.

Boxer and influencer Jake Paul walks on the field before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys.
YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul likes to do everything big, so it comes as no surprise that he made a flashy purchase ahead of this week's fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson.

According to TMZ Sports, Paul dropped an insane amount of money on a seven-figure watch.

Per the report, the watch set Paul back a cool $7 million.

The watch was from Jacob & Co.

For some added comic relief, Paul also splurged on some diamond ear coverings to poke fun at Tyson's infamous ear-biting moment against Evander Holyfield.

The coverings, meanwhile, are from VOBARA and cost $100,000 apiece.

Jake Paul is currently preparing for his highly-anticipated boxing match against "The Baddest Man on the Planet" Mike Tyson. Paul and Tyson will face off on November 15, with the event streaming live on Netflix.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

