Jake Paul, girlfriend Jutta Leerdam enjoy wild outdoor ATV adventure
On the world stage, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam is known as a six-time World Champion. In the United States, she's known as the blonde bombshell who is dating YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. turned-boxer
The 25-year-old Leerdam and Paul have been dating since April 2023 after sliding into each other's DMs on Instagram.
Jutta competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics and won silver in the 1000m, which is a distance she has won the world title twice. Earlier this year at the ISU World Skeet Skating Championship in Germany, Jutta medaled with a new track record.
MORE: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul match-up fetching monster price tag from boxing superfans
Since they began dating, Paul and Leerdam have been inseperable and this weekend the two got together for some outdoorsy fun.
Jutta shared several photos and videos on Instagram showing the couple enjoying some action on the ATVs.
Jutta even took her time manning the four-wheeler.
And, finally, we got to see the rare soft side of Jake Paul as he relaxed on the lake in a boat with their dog.
Who said love is dead?
Jake Paul is currently preparing for his highly-anticipated boxing match against "The Baddest Man on the Planet" Mike Tyson. Paul and Tyson will face off on November 15, with the event streaming live on Netflix.
Get your popcorn ready.
