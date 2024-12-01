The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jalen Hurts trolls Ravens with bold Eagles pregame fit

The Philadelphia quarterback made a statement with his look before a huge showdown with Baltimore on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts is both flashy on and off the field.

The quarterback has the 9-2 Philadelphia Eagles flying high this season and looks for another big statement in a monster matchup with the 8-4 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday on the road.

Hurts, who recently came to a pregame with a Louis Vuitton lunchbox and a kelly green Beamer, strolled into M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore with a “Purple Rain” suit, which is the Ravens team color.

That’s a bold statement right there.

Fiancée Bry Borrows has to approve of that look, though. Stylish, yet trolling.

Hurts has over 2300 yards passing this season with 13 touchdowns, but also has 11 on the ground. “The Tush Push” is still undefeated as a play.

If the Eagles play like Hurts’ pregame fit, they will be flying higher than the Ravens on Sunday.

