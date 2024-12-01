Jalen Hurts trolls Ravens with bold Eagles pregame fit
Jalen Hurts is both flashy on and off the field.
The quarterback has the 9-2 Philadelphia Eagles flying high this season and looks for another big statement in a monster matchup with the 8-4 Baltimore Ravens on Sunday on the road.
Hurts, who recently came to a pregame with a Louis Vuitton lunchbox and a kelly green Beamer, strolled into M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore with a “Purple Rain” suit, which is the Ravens team color.
RELATED: Who is Jalen Hurts fiancée Bry Burrows?
That’s a bold statement right there.
RELATED: Eagles DeVonta Smith sports ‘Birthday Suit’ with tiny purse head fake
Fiancée Bry Borrows has to approve of that look, though. Stylish, yet trolling.
Hurts has over 2300 yards passing this season with 13 touchdowns, but also has 11 on the ground. “The Tush Push” is still undefeated as a play.
If the Eagles play like Hurts’ pregame fit, they will be flying higher than the Ravens on Sunday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Kiss the cook: Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen
Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win