Jay Cutler's ex Kristin Cavallari goes simple and swoon-worthy in stripped-down ad
Kristin Cavallari holds many titles. She’s a former reality TV star, a podcaster, and the ex-WAG to Chicago Bears alum Jay Cutler. But the 37-year-old, who shares three kids with the retired quarterback, has really made waves with her lifestyle and design work. In a Wednesday, November 13 ad for Uncommon James, her jewelry and homeware line, she kept things bare-bones in a simple white tank and not much else.
The blonde bombshell faced the camera head-on, with her beachy waves tumbling around her shoulders, in an Instagram Story advertising a sitewide “Buy 2, get one free” sale on her site.
Though Uncommon James started as a jewelry company, Cavallari has successfully expanded the brand to include fragrances, apparel, home and beauty products. On Tuesday, Uncommon James posted a photo of the CEO in a stunning, low-cut trench coat as she outlined her “Buy 2, Get 1 Free Must-Haves.”
Cutler and Cavallari divorced in 2022, but are co-parents to Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8. She dated influencer Mark Estes for seven months, but she announced their breakup in September 2024. Cavallari and Estes were seen together at a Nashville bar on November 7, but sources told TMZ that they are not planning a romantic reconciliation.
