Kristin Cavallari gets emotional on 24-year-old cowboy Mark Estes breakup
Kristin Cavallari is opening up following her recent split from Mark Estes.
RELATED: Dak Prescott’s rodeo Dallas Cowboys fit is perfectly on brand
Cavallari, 37, dated Estes, 24, — the latter known as a cowboy in the Montana Boyz rodeo collective of TikTok fame — beginning this past February, before their split in September. Their relationship garnered a lot of media attention, and prompted much online discourse as a result of their 13-year age gap.
In an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, which dropped Tuesday, October 1, the Uncommon James founder shared why she chose to end her relationship with Estes.
"I look back [at] when I was 24 and how much life has happened for me in between then, and I mean, those are crucial years,” Cavallari said. “Those are formative years. This is when you find yourself. And he needs to be able to do that."
Cavallari continued, noting that she had always been aware that the age gap may pose some issues. She later realized that it was better to let him go, in order for him to “experience life.”
She continued, sharing some kind words for Estes, saying he will "make someone so happy one day" and "have a beautiful family of his own."
Estes has since returned the sentiment through a statement to E! News, via his representative.
“Mark has immense love and respect for Kristin and their time together,” said his rep. “He’s focused on the future of his business and his project in development with Vice Studios.”
RELATED: LOOK: Sophie Cunningham shimmies in Daisy Dukes, cowboy boots
So it’s safe to say there’s no bad blood between these two, as Cavallari continues with her businesses and as Estes begins to build an empire of his own.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf
Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset