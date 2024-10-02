The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kristin Cavallari gets emotional on 24-year-old cowboy Mark Estes breakup

The 37-year-old social media star, fashion designer, and TV personality gets emotional revealing why she broke up with Montana Boyz TikTok cowboy.

Alex Gonzalez

Kristin Cavallari arrives for the People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday Sept. 28, 2023.
Kristin Cavallari arrives for the People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday Sept. 28, 2023. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kristin Cavallari is opening up following her recent split from Mark Estes.

Kristin Cavallari 2022
Kristin Cavallari poses in the press room at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 held at the T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. / Imago

RELATED: Dak Prescott’s rodeo Dallas Cowboys fit is perfectly on brand

Cavallari, 37, dated Estes, 24, — the latter known as a cowboy in the Montana Boyz rodeo collective of TikTok fame — beginning this past February, before their split in September. Their relationship garnered a lot of media attention, and prompted much online discourse as a result of their 13-year age gap.

In an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, which dropped Tuesday, October 1, the Uncommon James founder shared why she chose to end her relationship with Estes.

"I look back [at] when I was 24 and how much life has happened for me in between then, and I mean, those are crucial years,” Cavallari said. “Those are formative years. This is when you find yourself. And he needs to be able to do that."

Cavallari continued, noting that she had always been aware that the age gap may pose some issues. She later realized that it was better to let him go, in order for him to “experience life.”

She continued, sharing some kind words for Estes, saying he will "make someone so happy one day" and "have a beautiful family of his own."

Estes has since returned the sentiment through a statement to E! News, via his representative.

“Mark has immense love and respect for Kristin and their time together,” said his rep. “He’s focused on the future of his business and his project in development with Vice Studios.”

RELATED: LOOK: Sophie Cunningham shimmies in Daisy Dukes, cowboy boots

So it’s safe to say there’s no bad blood between these two, as Cavallari continues with her businesses and as Estes begins to build an empire of his own.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Kristin Cavallari 2024
Kristin Cavallari walks the pink carpet during Dolly Parton's Pet Gala at NOZ Studios in LaVergne, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star

Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners

Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf

Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro

Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset

Published |Modified
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Relationships