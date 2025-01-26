Jayden Daniels' mom flexes over-the-top No. 5 Commanders puffer for Eagles game
The Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26. Leading the Commanders to their first title game in 34 years, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels, the Commanders No. 2 overall pick from the 2024 NFL draft, is already have a historic year. The Rookie fo the Year finalist finished the regular season completing 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, setting a new franchise record. He set a new NFL rookie record with 891 rushing yards.
Cheering for Daniels to become the first rookie to lead his team to a Super Bowl, his mother, Regina Jackson, whose faith her son has never wavered.
RELATED: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels' mom explains why Commanders QB remains single
While attending the Commanders game in enemy territory at Lincoln Financial Field might've caused Jackson to wear a more subdued outfit during the game, she did not.
Daniels' mom rocked a mid-calf length custom puffer covered with photos of her son. In case there was any confusion over her allegiance, the back of the jacket featured his No. 5 jersey and his name in all caps.
Jackson wasn't afraid to show off her support during the Commanders' 45-31 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field during the divisional round, as well. She posted on Instagram after the stunning upset, "Face when your team wasn't supposed to Win and they did ! Don't count 5️⃣ out! 🤣😛."
Daniels will be the first person to say his mother is his bigggest fan. "My mother has never missed a game,” he said on The Pivot Podcast in Dec. 2023. "If it’s raining out there, she’s going to be out there. If it’s minus [negative] degrees, she’s going to be out there standing up the whole time making sure she’s cheering me on."
