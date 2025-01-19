The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jayden Daniels' mom's custom Commanders jacket for Lions game revealed

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, proudly reps her son against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

Emily Bicks

Jan 18, 2025: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws against Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Jan 18, 2025: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws against Detroit Lions at Ford Field. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders face the Detroit Lions in the playoffs on Jan. 18. After taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in wild-card round, Washington punched their ticket to the NFC divisional round for the first time in 19 years.

Much credit is due to Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who threw for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the Buccaneers.

"It means a lot, man,” Daniels said of advancing to face the Lions. “You could just see all the fans over here, man, they’re waiting for us. They’ve waited a long time for this moment and this feeling, so I’m just so happy for them.”

Cheering for the Commanders at Ford Field on Saturday night, Daniels No. 1 fan, his mother, Regina Jackson. Before the game, Shooters Sports in Maryland designed a custom jacket for "Momma 5" to wear during the Commanders-Lions showdown.

Regina Jackson
Jan 18, 2025: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, rocks a custom jacket for the Lions playoff game. / Fox 5

"She wanted something special, something different that no one else had," Shooters Sports owner Robert George told Fox 5. "She asked for ‘Momma 5’ on it to represent Jayden and herself, and we went to work." Shooters made two jackets and a hoodie just in case.

Jayden Daniels mom, Regina Jackson
Jan. 18, 2025: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniel's mom, Regina Jackson, rocks a custom Washington jacket. / Fox 5
Regina Jackson
Jan. 11, 2025: Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, gets a custom fit for the Lions playoff game. / @shooterssports/Instagram

"I kept it simple but added the rhinestones to make it stand out," George added. "It’s exactly what she wanted." Shooters delivered the jackets to Daniels' mom on Tuesday. "She was super excited. We made sure no one else can order a ‘Momma 5’ — it’s exclusive to her."

Jayden Daniels, Regina Jackson
June 14, 2024: Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mom, Regina Jackson, sign his contract with Washington. / _mz_jackson/Instagram

Hopefully, the jacket turns out to be good luck.. Daniels, the Commanders No. 2 overall pick from the 2024 NFL draft, put up an outstanding first half performance against Detroit, completing 14-of-21 passes for 242 yards, and two touchdowns.

